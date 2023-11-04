trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683857
Elvish Yadav Case News: Youtuber Elvish Yadav booked by Noida police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
Elvish Yadav News: Noida Police has registered a case against Elvish Yadav. Elvish Yadav has been accused of supplying banned snake venom and also inviting foreign girls to these parties. While talking to ZEE News, Elvish Yadav refuted the allegations and said that he is being falsely implicated. Elvish Yadav told Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if I get even one percent involvement in this thing, then I am ready to take all the responsibility.
