Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused, Ishwar and Vinay

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Breaking News: Noida Police has arrested two more individuals, Ishwar and Vinay, in connection with the Elvish Yadav case. This development represents progress in the investigation, as authorities continue their efforts to bring clarity to the situation.

