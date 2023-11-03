trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683811
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Elvish Yadav Case Update: A case has been registered against Elvish in Noida. Based on the statements of the snake charmers, it may be a little difficult to doubt a celebrity like Elvish Yadav. But now we will tell you how Elvish Yadav has got badly trapped in the smuggling of snake venom in rave parties... and in this the organization associated with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi... People for Animals i.e. PFA has a big role... which Sting operation has revealed how Elvish is connected to the illegal trade of snake venom.
