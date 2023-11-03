videoDetails

Elvish Yadav's big statement on Rave Party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Drugs Case: Noida Police has registered a case against Elvish Yadav. He has been accused of organizing a rave party. On the FIR, Elvish Yadav said, 'All the allegations against me are baseless. There is not even 1% truth in this. I am ready to cooperate fully with the police and I will request the UP Police, the entire administration, Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if even one percent of my involvement is found in this thing, then I am ready to take all the responsibility. Elvish Yadav is accused of supplying banned snake poison in rave parties. Elvish Yadav retaliated against Maneka Gandhi by posting on social media site X. He has written, 'blame ISKCON, blame me. This is how you get Lok Sabha ticket.'