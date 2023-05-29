NewsVideos
Emergency landing of Apache helicopter in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
An emergency landing of a combat helicopter has taken place in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The police administration team is present on the spot. There has been chaos in the area after the incident, know what is the current situation.

