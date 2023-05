videoDetails

Encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

There has been an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. In this, two soldiers of Cobra 202 Battalion were injured and there is news of 4 Naxalites also being injured in this encounter.