Encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Gadchiroli, 3 Naxalites killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
There has been an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. 3 Naxalites have been killed in this encounter.

