trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691404
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Encounter underway between Terrorist and Security Forces in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
As per latest reports, Encounter is still underway between army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Meanwhile, 4 army soldiers were martyred. It is suspected that 2-3 terrorists are hiding.
Follow Us

All Videos

IRCTC server down, unable to book tickets due to technical glitch
Play Icon1:58
IRCTC server down, unable to book tickets due to technical glitch
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Play Icon1:9
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Play Icon13:10
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Play Icon3:59
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
Play Icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt

Trending Videos

IRCTC server down, unable to book tickets due to technical glitch
play icon1:58
IRCTC server down, unable to book tickets due to technical glitch
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
play icon1:9
Jammu Kashmir Security Forces shot down box filled with drone
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
play icon13:10
Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Rajasthan Government
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
play icon3:59
Ashok Gehlot makes huge remark on PM Modi during rally
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
play icon19:6
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation comes to a halt
jammu kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,jammu kashmir news,jammu and kashmir rajouri encounter,Rajouri encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,Anantnag encounter,rajouri encounter news,jammu kashmir encounter news,jammu kashmir kulgam encounter,jammu kashmir rajouri,encounter in rajouri,Terrorists,2nd days encounter in rajouri,