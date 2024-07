videoDetails

Encounter underway in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Doda Encounter: An encounter took place in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between the army and the terrorists continues. There is news of 3 terrorists being surrounded. Search for terrorists is underway in Doda area.