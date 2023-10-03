trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670314
Encounter underway in Rajouri's Kalakote

Oct 03, 2023
Rajouri Encounter: Strict action is being taken against terrorists in the valley. Encounter continues with terrorists in Kalakot forests in Rajouri. During this period, two to three terrorists have been encountered while two to three terrorists are suspected to be hiding in Kalakot.
