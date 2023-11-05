trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684637
'Enhance Security For Air India' Ahead Of Khalstani Terrorist Pannun's Threat To Blow-Up Flight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
In response to threats from the pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice organization, Indian officials have requested Canada to strengthen security for Air India flights. Leader of the separatist movement Gurpatwant Pannun warned that from November 19, passengers' "lives may be in danger" and advised them to avoid traveling with the Indian airline.
