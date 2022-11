Entertainment: Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty spotted in Mumbai

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Bollywood star sisters Shilpa and Shamita were snapped in Mumbai. The duo was spotted in casual look with family. Shilpa Shetty donned a short floral dress. She completed her look with supercool oversized shades. Sister Shamit rocked her all-white look.