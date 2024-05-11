Advertisement
Today is last day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: May 11, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13. Today is the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of elections. Voting will be held on 96 seats in 10 states.

