Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748484
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'If Congress Govt Comes Then Ram Temple Will Purified',says Nana Patole

|Updated: May 11, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Maharashtra Congress State President Nana Patole has given a controversial statement regarding Ram Temple. Nana Patole said that if our government comes, the Ram temple will be purified. All the four Shankaracharyas will be called and formal puja will be conducted in the Ram temple. Lord Ram's court will also be built in the temple premises.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
Play Icon08:55
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
Today is last day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon00:36
Today is last day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
Play Icon01:30
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA test of your utensils
Play Icon01:34
DNA test of your utensils
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
Play Icon03:06
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
play icon8:55
Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 11, 2024
Today is last day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections
play icon0:36
Today is last day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
play icon1:30
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA test of your utensils
play icon1:34
DNA test of your utensils
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
play icon3:6
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?