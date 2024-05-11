Advertisement
DNA test of your utensils

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
We all cook food in non-stick utensils at home. But in the ICMR-NIN report, non-stick utensils have been described as the most dangerous. Now the question is why non-stick utensils are dangerous? If you do not cook food in non-stick and aluminum utensils, then in which vessel should you cook it?

