Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversial Speech: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had said many abusive words to the BSP MP. Now this controversy has deepened considerably. BJP's firebrand leader Nishikant Dubey has entered this controversy. Nishikant has asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against Danish Ali.
