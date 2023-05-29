NewsVideos
'Erdogan' wins election for third consecutive time in Turkey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Erdogan has won the election for the third consecutive time in Turkey. Erdogan sealed the victory by winning over 52% of the vote. During this, supporters gathered in celebration. Supporters celebrate after the victory.

