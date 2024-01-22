trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712734
Essel Group's Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra launches new app

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Zee News Launches New App: On the historic occasion of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, Essel Group's Chairman Subhash Chandra has announced the launch of AI based news app. The name of this news app is Pinewz. Crores of journalists will be able to become news creators with the help of this application. Pinewz is an AI based news app and users will be able to get news from each city and village. The user just has to enter his pincode and he will get the news of that specific area.

