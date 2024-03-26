Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut, BJP Candidate: "Every Woman Deserves Dignity..."

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has voiced her stance on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's objectionable post, stating, "Every woman deserves dignity..." Ranaut's response sheds light on the importance of respecting women's dignity in public discourse.

