Evidence of the temple in Gyanvapi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey: Today is the fifth day of ASI survey in Gyanvapi. The Allahabad High Court has rejected the argument of the Hindu side. Former member of the survey team has told big things on Gyanvapi. He said that swastikas have been made at various places..there are statues.

