Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dies

Sonam|Updated: May 13, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Big news is coming from Bihar where Sushil Modi has passed away. Sushil Modi was a BJP leader and had held the post of former Deputy CM in Bihar. Samrat Chaudhary has given information about Sushil Modi's demise by tweeting.

