EXCLUSIVE: Bindyarani Devi reveals her coach's pep talk ahead of final in CWG 2022

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi claimed a silver medal in her debut Games at the Commonwealth 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. The 23-year-old claimed India's fourth medal in the games in the 55kg women's category. Devi also set the Games record in the clean and jerk by lifting 116 kgs. With this, she also matched Mirabai Chanu's national record of 86 kg in snatch. Chanu and Devi both used to train at the same Sports Academy as Mirabai in Manipur. Devi has always looked up to Tokyo Olympic silver medallist.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
