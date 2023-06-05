NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive conversation with Ajay Rai, the main witness in the Awadhesh Rai murder case, what did Mukhtar Ansari say?

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Awadhesh Rai Hatyakand: The decision of the MPMLA court came today in the Awadhesh Rai murder case that took place 32 years ago. Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in this case. Today Zee News had a special conversation with Ajay Rai, the main witness of this murder case. In this report, listen what he said about Mukhtar Ansari.

All Videos

Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
3:18
Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
0:57
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
1:30
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...
6:51
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...
Search for loved ones continues even after 51 hours of Balasore accident, see EXCLUSIVE report
6:3
Search for loved ones continues even after 51 hours of Balasore accident, see EXCLUSIVE report

Trending Videos

3:18
Disha Patani spotted leaving from Mouni's Roy Newly-Launched Restaurant
0:57
Manushi Chhillar Spotted at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
1:30
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: BJP leader Vijay Sinha attacks Nitish Kumar, 'Bridge succumbed to commission'
6:51
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan snapped at this theatre...
6:3
Search for loved ones continues even after 51 hours of Balasore accident, see EXCLUSIVE report
awadhesh rai hatyakand,ajay rai exclusive,awadhesh rai murder case,avdesh rai murder case,awdhesh rai murder case,Krishnanand Rai murder case,awadhesh rai murder case latest update,mukhtar convicted in awadhesh rai murder case,mukhtar ansari cases,murder case,Uttarakhand CM,Rajasthan Patrika,awdhesh rai,awadhesh rai murder,Awadhesh Rai,patrika uttar pradesh,Akhilesh,patrika uttar pradesh news,uttar pradesh local news,shivpal yadav latest news,Zee News,