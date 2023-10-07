trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672029
Exclusive conversation with players who won medals in Asian Games 2023

Oct 07, 2023
Asian Games 2023 Update: India's performance in the ongoing Asian Games in China is going on tremendously... India has completed 100 medals in the Asian Games. Here the correspondent spoke exclusively to the team that won the medal in archery. Players said that this is a proud moment for us, now our happiness has doubled, the happiness of winning one medal is second, that we have won 100 medals.
