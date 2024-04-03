Advertisement
Exclusive Interview: Hardeep Singh Puri on CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
In an exclusive interview on Zee News, Hardeep Singh Puri said that ED is doing its work. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi and made a big claim about Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal.

