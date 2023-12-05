videoDetails

Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop

| Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund has given clarification on threatening the officer on phone. He said that I have requested the officer and have not given orders. I am not the one to give orders.. Many mothers and sisters of the area had come to me. He said that the mothers and sisters had complained that meat is sold in the open in our place, which Because of this, dogs sit there and they bite people. He said that the officer said that all the shops were running with licenses, but 8 shopkeepers there did not have licenses. When I spoke to the officials, they were not ready to talk.