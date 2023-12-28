trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703553
Exclusive report of the correspondent from the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya

Dec 28, 2023
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on very fast. Ramlala will be seated at this place on 22 January. Laborers, artisans and engineers are busy in this Ram. More than 100 machines are being used to build the temple, the ground floor of the temple is ready.

