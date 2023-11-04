trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683955
Exclusive video of Pakistan terrorist attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Pakistan Mianwali Terrorist Attack: There has been a terrorist attack on Pakistan's Mianwali airbase. 6 terrorists entered Pakistan airbase. According to the information received, three terrorists were killed in the encounter, while three others are still active. An organization named 'Tehreek Jihad Pakistan' has taken responsibility for this attack.
