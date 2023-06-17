NewsVideos
Expatriate Indian prepares his car with ‘N Modi’ number plate ahead of PM Modi’s State Visit to USA

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Indian origin man living in Virginia in the United States of America installed a number plate on his car in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raghvendra Srinivas who has been living in the US has prepared his car’s number plate ahead of Prime Minister’s State visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24. Meanwhile, thousands of expatriate Indians have been eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi and are busy with practices for PM Modi’s welcome.

