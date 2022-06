Explained | How women can track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp?

Sirona, a feminine hygiene brand, has launched India’s first period tracker on WhatsApp. The users can keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account on 9718866644.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Sirona, a feminine hygiene brand, has launched India’s first period tracker on WhatsApp. The users can keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account on 9718866644.