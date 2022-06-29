Explained: what is GST council and what does it do?

The 47th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council began in Chandigarh Tuesday, almost marking five years of the tax system coming into effect on July 1, 2017. Over these five years, the GST setup has gone through numerous changes, and the ongoing two-day meeting is expected to look at matters such as the GST compensation to states, and the imposition of taxes on some currently-exempt goods and services.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

