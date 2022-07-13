NewsVideos

India will be presiding over the G20 meet from December 1, 2022 and India has decided to host meetings in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. India’s proposal to hold the preparatory meetings of the international grouping in 2023 in J&K had invited sharp reactions from Pakistan, which said that it hoped that members of the grouping would be fully cognisant of the imperatives of law and justice and oppose the proposal outright.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
