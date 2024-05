videoDetails

Explosion occurrs due to gas leak in a restaurant in Rajasthan's Ajmer

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

A major accident took place today in Ajmer, Rajasthan. A fire broke out in a restaurant located in front of the railway station due to gas leakage from the cylinder. Due to the extreme heat and strong wind, the fire soon engulfed two other restaurants and two shops nearby.