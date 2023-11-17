trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688926
'Fake surgeon' busted in Delhi

Nov 17, 2023
Delhi Police has exposed a racket of Doctor Death, Police has arrested four people from a Medical Center in Greater Kailash, a posh area of the capital. These include two fake doctors. He is accused of performing surgeries on patients without having any degree as a doctor and had become the cause of death of many patients. The four people who have been arrested by Delhi Police.
