Famous Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away At 72

|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Pankaj Udhas Death News: Famous singer Pankaj Udhas died in Mumbai at the age of 72. He was ill for a long time. Pankaj Udhas's daughter Nayaab Udhas informed about his demise by tweeting.

