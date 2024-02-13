trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720799
Farmer Protest 2024: SC Bar Association urges CJI to initiate suo motu action against erring farmers

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Farmer Protest Update: Farmers have announced a march to Delhi on 13th February i.e. today. In such a situation, thousands of farmers have left for Delhi with tractors. To stop the farmers, many borders in Delhi have been converted into cantonments. Concrete arrangements have been made to stop the farmers. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association has written a letter to the CJI. A demand has been made to take suo motu cognizance of the unruly farmers.

