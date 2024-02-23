trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724020
Farmer Protest At Shambhu Border: Black Flags Placed on Tractor and Trollies

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
n a farmer protest at Shambhu Border, a demonstrator expresses dissent by placing black flags on his tractor and trollies. These visuals capture a unique form of protest during the ongoing demonstrations.

