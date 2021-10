Farmer’s movement comes to life at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata

Farmer’s movement was the key focus at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra has made a puja pandal based on the theme of farmer’s movement that have taken place till date in India. The present farmer’s movement against the three farm bills finds mention. What’s interesting is that even Lakhimpur Kheri incident finds a place at this Durga puja pandal.