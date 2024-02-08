trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719210
Farmers broke barricades on Delhi Mahamaya flyover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Noida Farmers Protest: Farmers of Noida have called for march to Delhi on Thursday. In this way the police has already been alerted. Section 144 has been implemented in Noida. Barricading has been done on Delhi Mahamaya flyover to stop the farmers. Which the farmers have started breaking.

