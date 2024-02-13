trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720843
Farmers Protest 2024: Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi-NCR, CJI Takes Note of Lawyers Stuck In Snarls

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Farmer Protest Update: There is heavy traffic jam at many places in Delhi. A letter was written to the CJI on behalf of the Supreme Court Bar Association. CJI said that if you are stuck in a jam, let me know. Let us tell you that keeping in mind the protest of farmers, Section 144 has been implemented in entire Delhi. Many restrictions including Section 144 will remain in force across Delhi for the next one month.

