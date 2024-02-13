trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720823
Farmers Protest 2024: Punjab Police Allows Passage for Protesters to Cross Rajpura Bypass Towards Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
In a pivotal development for the ongoing Farmers Protest 204, the Punjab Police has granted permission for protesting farmers to cross Rajpura bypass. This enables them to advance towards Haryana's Ambala and onward to Delhi, continuing their peaceful demonstration to press for their demands. Stay tuned for live updates on this significant moment in the farmers' movement.

