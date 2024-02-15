trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721726
Farmers Protest 2024: Why are farmers protesting again?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Farmers' movement took a violent form. There was a huge uproar at the Shambhu border connecting Punjab and Haryana and tear gas shells were fired by the police. To stop the farmers, all the borders of Delhi were sealed and there was huge traffic jam in many areas. Farmers have announced Bharat Bandh.

