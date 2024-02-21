trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723517
Farmers Protest Latest Update: Rakesh Tikait's Warning to Government

Sonam|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait has warned the government amid the farmers' march in Delhi. Due to the farmers' march to Delhi, the farmers who are protesting for many demands including MSP are continuously trying to move forward from the Shambhu border.

