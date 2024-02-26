trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725111
Farmers Protest: March Today Near Yamuna Expressway, Expect Traffic Delays On Delhi-Noida Borders

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) organize a tractor march from Noida to Delhi, advocating for a law on minimum support price (MSP). The rally along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is likely to cause traffic delays at the Delhi-Noida border.

