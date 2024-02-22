trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723776
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us
In Yamunanagar, Haryana, a Farmers Union is staging a protest on the railway track at Mustafabad Railway Station. The demonstration reflects the ongoing efforts of farmers to draw attention to their concerns and grievances.

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Play Icon06:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
Play Icon00:55
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Play Icon01:37
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Play Icon02:59
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
Play Icon02:31
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
play icon6:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
play icon0:55
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
play icon1:37
Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
play icon2:59
Sachin Tendulkar Jammu Kashmir Visit: Sachin Video Goes viral while batting in Kashmir
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral
play icon2:31
Video viral: Sana's video with Sania Mirza goes viral