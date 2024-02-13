trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720747
Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today

Feb 13, 2024
Farmer Protest Update: Due to the farmers' movement, there is a possibility of heavy traffic jam in Delhi today. Watch which routes you should use in Delhi today in our report. Farmer organizations have announced a march to Delhi on 13th February i.e. today. In such a situation, thousands of farmers have left for Delhi with tractors. To stop the farmers, many borders in Delhi have been converted into cantonments. Concrete arrangements have been made to stop the farmers.

