NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Farmers are going to organise Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today. There is a possibility of heavy traffic jam in Delhi amid Mahapanchayat. Delhi Police has issued guidelines over the same.

All Videos

Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
Play Icon01:39
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
Pashupati Paras gets proposal to become Bihar Governor
Play Icon00:30
Pashupati Paras gets proposal to become Bihar Governor
Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
Play Icon01:11
Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Man Teaches Bear To Play Harmonica, Trending On Social Media
Play Icon00:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Man Teaches Bear To Play Harmonica, Trending On Social Media
BJP Candidate Second List: Why did BJP cancel 6 out of 7 tickets in Delhi
Play Icon03:34
BJP Candidate Second List: Why did BJP cancel 6 out of 7 tickets in Delhi

Trending Videos

Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
play icon1:39
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today
Pashupati Paras gets proposal to become Bihar Governor
play icon0:30
Pashupati Paras gets proposal to become Bihar Governor
Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
play icon1:11
Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Protest Outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Man Teaches Bear To Play Harmonica, Trending On Social Media
play icon0:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Man Teaches Bear To Play Harmonica, Trending On Social Media
BJP Candidate Second List: Why did BJP cancel 6 out of 7 tickets in Delhi
play icon3:34
BJP Candidate Second List: Why did BJP cancel 6 out of 7 tickets in Delhi