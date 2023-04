videoDetails

Fear of encounter tormented Atiq again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is once again being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj. While sitting in the van, Atik said, 'They want to kill me'. So, will there be a final reckoning of the mafia this time?