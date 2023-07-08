trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632731
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
So far 14 people have died in election-related violence amidst ongoing voting under the three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal. Officials said that 6 TMC members are among those killed.People were seen running with ballot boxes in Malda.
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
play icon5:5
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
play icon7:44
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
violence in panchayat election voting in Bengal, 14 people died so far
play icon3:16
 violence in panchayat election voting in Bengal, 14 people died so far
Yellow alert issued for rain in Delhi-NCR
play icon8:41
Yellow alert issued for rain in Delhi-NCR
Bengal Breaking: Congress's attack on Bengal violence, using fear as a weapon to suppress democracy is wrong
play icon3:42
Bengal Breaking: Congress's attack on Bengal violence, using fear as a weapon to suppress democracy is wrong
