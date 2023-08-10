trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647349
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Fielding Vipaksh Ne Organise Kari Lekin Chauke-Chakke Yahi Se Lage..." PM Modi Takes Dig At Opp.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
PM Modi attacked the opposition during his address and remarked, “What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki ‘Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai’. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage’…”

All Videos

play icon0:52
"Opposition's No Confidence Has Always Been Lucky For Us" PM Modi No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha
play icon1:56
"It Was Not Floor Test For Us But Floor Test For Them" PM Modi Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
play icon0:59
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
play icon6:51
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
play icon8:37
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!

Trending Videos

play icon0:52
"Opposition's No Confidence Has Always Been Lucky For Us" PM Modi No-Confidence Motion In Lok Sabha
play icon1:56
"It Was Not Floor Test For Us But Floor Test For Them" PM Modi Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
play icon0:59
'Modi' is enough for the opposition!
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
play icon6:51
PM Modi on No Confidence Motion!
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!
play icon8:37
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Scindia angry on Congress!